Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Murria, Ruby

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MURRIA, Ruby

Mrs. Ruby Lee Murria, was born on February 12, 1936, to Leroy and Luedella Johnson, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Ruby received her wings on March 12, 2022 at the age of 86. Ruby was the second oldest of six children.

Ruby was a dedicated and loyal worker of Toledo Hospital, retiring after many years of service. She was the last founding member of the Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church. Her quiet demeanor will truly be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Luedella Johnson; infant brother, Elbert; brother Leroy Johnson Jr.; husband, Luther Murria; son, Joel Johnson; daughter Lorraine Carter; great-grandson, Keyland Everage.

Those left to cherish her memories: children, Charlene Taylor (Roosevelt), Kathleen Foster, John Johnson (Talitha); brothers, Lindsey and Howard Johnson, and sister, Mary Kelley ( Gene); 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild on the way.

Wake will be Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM, followed by the funeral at 10:00 AM. Services will be held at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 640 Indiana Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43604.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeGolian, Helen
Phillips, Clara
2h ago
Smith, Richard
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top