MURRIA, Ruby



Mrs. Ruby Lee Murria, was born on February 12, 1936, to Leroy and Luedella Johnson, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Ruby received her wings on March 12, 2022 at the age of 86. Ruby was the second oldest of six children.



Ruby was a dedicated and loyal worker of Toledo Hospital, retiring after many years of service. She was the last founding member of the Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church. Her quiet demeanor will truly be missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Luedella Johnson; infant brother, Elbert; brother Leroy Johnson Jr.; husband, Luther Murria; son, Joel Johnson; daughter Lorraine Carter; great-grandson, Keyland Everage.



Those left to cherish her memories: children, Charlene Taylor (Roosevelt), Kathleen Foster, John Johnson (Talitha); brothers, Lindsey and Howard Johnson, and sister, Mary Kelley ( Gene); 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild on the way.



Wake will be Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM, followed by the funeral at 10:00 AM. Services will be held at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 640 Indiana Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43604.

