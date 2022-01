Murray, Robert

MURRAY, Jr., Robert



Robert Daniel ("Danny") Murray Jr. passed away on January 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Daniel Murray Sr. and his grandson Robert Daniel (lil' Rob) Murray IV. He is survived by his wife Janice Chaffin Murray; his five children Robert Daniel Murray III (Gabriel), Joseph Richard Murray Sr. (Rhonda), Rhonda Gail Strickland (Alan), Laura Bradford (Ken), Don Ward (Wendy); his grandchildren Heather Murray, John Barbie (Tabatha), Joseph Richard Murray Jr. (Hayli), Holly Rowe (Andrew), Zachary Murray, Beau Strickland (Brianne), Kala Lynch (Mike), Jason Bradford (Rochelle), Jessica Brooks (Chris), Audrey Weathers (Nathan); and his 13 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by A.S. Turner & Sons.