MURRAY, Mattie Mae



Celebration of life for Mrs. Mattie Mae Murray will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11 AM, at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Dr. Derrick Rhodes, Senior Pastor. Interment will take place at later date at Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on day of service. Viewing today from 1 PM - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.





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