Obituaries

Murray, Mattie

Dec 6, 2023

MURRAY, Mattie Mae

Celebration of life for Mrs. Mattie Mae Murray will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11 AM, at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Dr. Derrick Rhodes, Senior Pastor. Interment will take place at later date at Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on day of service. Viewing today from 1 PM - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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