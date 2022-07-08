MURRAY, Jackie



Jackie Murray entered into rest on June 21, 2022 at his home in Augusta, GA. He was born in Augusta, January 10, 1951, and raised in the Sunset Apartments. He was a proud member of the Lucy Laney class of 1969, where he was captain of the football and track teams. He attended Morehouse College on a football scholarship and became a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity incorporated. Upon graduating with the Morehouse Class of 1973, he began a career in banking. He concluded his banking career at First Southern Bank in Lithonia, GA. At the time of its founding, First Southern was the first black owned bank formed in the state of Georgia in 60 years.



Jackie had many interests over the years, but golf was his consistent passion. He played as often as he could. More than anything, he loved his family. He was always there with a smile, a helping hand, and a few soft words of wisdom.



The wake will be held Friday, July 8 from 5 -7 PM at Williams Funeral Home in Hephzibah, Georgia. His funeral will be held Saturday July 9 at 11 AM at Williams Funeral Home.

