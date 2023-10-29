Obituaries

Murray, Hubert

Oct 29, 2023


HUBERT LEWIS MURRAY



October 29, 1940 - April 29, 1993



Founder of MURRAY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Gone but never forgotten!

The legacy continues…



THE MURRAY FAMILY

&

STAFF OF MURRAY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

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