Murray, Hubert

HUBERT LEWIS MURRAY
October 29, 1940 - April 29, 1993
Founder of MURRAY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Gone but never forgotten!
The legacy continues…
THE MURRAY FAMILY
&
STAFF OF MURRAY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
HUBERT LEWIS MURRAY
October 29, 1940 - April 29, 1993
Founder of MURRAY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Gone but never forgotten!
The legacy continues…
THE MURRAY FAMILY
&
STAFF OF MURRAY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com