MURRAY, Clarence Clarence Murray, age 78, of Calhoun County, passed August 31, 2020. The viewing is Tuesday, September 8, 3 - 6 PM. Services, Wednesday, September 9, 10:30 AM, at Griner Funeral Home Chapel, Fayetteville, GA, 770 - 460 - 5566. Rev. Dennard officiating. Live Stream link for service: http://vimeo.com/454550934. Committal Service and Entombment will be held at Mt. Ebel Baptist Church, Cemetery, 7 Martin Luther King Drive, Arlington, Georgia 39813

