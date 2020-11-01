Murray, Ann

MURRAY (ALLEN), Ann



Nov. 12, 1923 - Sept. 25, 2020



Ann Allen Murray, age 96, of Buckhead in North Atlanta, passed away peacefully on a Friday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2020.



She was predeceased by her parents, Tom and Nell Allen, her two brothers, Tom and Bob Allen, and by her husband of six decades, Thomas M. Murray, Sr., long time owner of Buckhead Hardware.



She is survived by her 4 sons (and their spouses), Tim, Jimmy, Bob (Cathy), and Bill (Kitti), 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a niece, 6 nephews and their families, along with members of her Sunday school class and church, many close friends and several longtime and very caring neighbors.



Ann was not only an avid bowler who competed nationally for 50 consecutive years, but she was also a regional tennis champion.



In addition to spending time with her family and friends, she loved children and animals, reading, watching televised sports, traveling, line dancing, Big Band swing music and pumpkin pie.



For many years, Ann Murray volunteered to help feed the homeless and jobless in Atlanta's Techwood area. She was also an active, longtime member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church.



A memorial service is planned for 11 AM, on Thursday, Nov. 12 (her 97th birthday), in the sanctuary of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church (2715 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta.)



For details about attending the service or watching it over the internet via livestream, visit www.AnnMurrayMemorial.org.



