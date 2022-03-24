ajc logo
X

Murphy, Wendy

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MURPHY, Wendy

Mrs. Wendy Hollis Murphy, of Roswell, GA, passed away on March 15, 2022. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Central United Methodist Church, 501 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Vance P. Ross, pastor. Her body will lie Instate at 10:00 AM. Due to COVID; everyone is required to wear a mask. Interment Westview Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, husband: Saied T. Murphy: One son, Tariq Isaiah Murphy: siblings: Couties D. (Edith) Hollis Sr.; Atlanta, GA: Robie L. (Helen) Hollis, Smith Station, Alabama: Audrey Hollis, Smith Station, Alabama: June Hollis Atlanta, Georgia; Roosevelt (Joann) Sparks, Phenix City, Alabama: two sisters-in-law: Beverly Murphy-Ken Kwofie (James) Burlington Township, New Jersey; Sheba Jennings (Camden South Carolina) and a Host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW,

(404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Harsh, Wendell
Tuner, Marcus
2h ago
Columbia, Janette
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top