MURPHY, Wendy



Mrs. Wendy Hollis Murphy, of Roswell, GA, passed away on March 15, 2022. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Central United Methodist Church, 501 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Vance P. Ross, pastor. Her body will lie Instate at 10:00 AM. Due to COVID; everyone is required to wear a mask. Interment Westview Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, husband: Saied T. Murphy: One son, Tariq Isaiah Murphy: siblings: Couties D. (Edith) Hollis Sr.; Atlanta, GA: Robie L. (Helen) Hollis, Smith Station, Alabama: Audrey Hollis, Smith Station, Alabama: June Hollis Atlanta, Georgia; Roosevelt (Joann) Sparks, Phenix City, Alabama: two sisters-in-law: Beverly Murphy-Ken Kwofie (James) Burlington Township, New Jersey; Sheba Jennings (Camden South Carolina) and a Host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW,



