Murphy, Sarah

Sarah Ann Murphy, age 84 of Atlanta, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Mrs. Murphy was a longtime Atlanta resident having graduated from Sylvan High School in the Capital View neighborhood. She was an expert homemaker supporting her husband's career with General Motors. She had also worked as an executive secretary. Her motto was "Do Not Waste Joy." She personified that motto throughout her life by bestowing joy to others with small acts of kindness like sending cards other than on special occasions, or a small package just because she knew it would bring happiness to the receiver. Mrs. Murphy was an enchanting Southern lady whose charm and warmth left an impression on many people. Mrs. Murphy was preceded in death by her brother Edwin Gerald Stucki. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Arthur Frank Murphy, daughters Kathy Murphy West (Gerald) of Smyrna, Kelly Ann Murphy of Canton, brothers Wilfred Lee Stucki of Clarksville, Ronald Lamar Stucki of Ft. Myers, Florida, grandchildren Walker Gaines West, Gage LeConte West, Murphy Alex Stark, Ireland Kathryn Stark. No memorial service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the Weinstein Hospice www.jewishhomelife.org/weinstein-hospice/ Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467



