Murphy, Nimrod

MURPHY, Jr., Nimrod Mr. Nimrod Murphy, Jr. of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 8, 2020. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Murphy; his children, Phylicia, David , Joshua and Dianna Murphy; siblings, Valerie Watson, Earnestine Murphy and Kimberly (Bruce) Kemp; and a host of relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.



