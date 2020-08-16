X

Murphy, Nimrod

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MURPHY, Jr., Nimrod Mr. Nimrod Murphy, Jr. of Atlanta, GA passed away on August 8, 2020. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Murphy; his children, Phylicia, David , Joshua and Dianna Murphy; siblings, Valerie Watson, Earnestine Murphy and Kimberly (Bruce) Kemp; and a host of relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.