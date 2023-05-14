X

Murphy, Nancy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MURPHY, Nancy Emery

Nancy "GG" Murphy, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully April 24, 2023 at 99 years young, surrounded by family. She lived an amazing life and was an inspiration to many.

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 29, 1923, Nancy lived a long and fulfilling life, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her. She was a devoted wife and proud mother to 4 children, George, Nancy, Hovey and Robert; as well as grandmother to ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Nancy was an extraordinary woman, who devoted her life to her family, her church, and her community at Cathedral Towers in Atlanta. She was a pillar of strength and an inspiration to all who knew her. She was known for her sense of humor, her kind and gentle spirit, and her unwavering Episcopal faith.

Throughout her life, Nancy was passionate about painting, playing bridge, gardening, decorating, and entertaining. She cherished every moment spent with her family and friends.

Celebration of her remarkable life will be held at St. Philips Cathedral on June 17, 2023 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, Nancy's family asks that donations be offered to St. Philips.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Lessons from a mother | LISTEN: A daughter tells the story

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta rallies take stand against rising gun violence
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot in car near DeKalb apartment complex
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
19h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

America pleads: Stop the shootings
The Latest

Neely, Frank
Egan, Donna
Carroll, Marian
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top