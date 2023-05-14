MURPHY, Nancy Emery



Nancy "GG" Murphy, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully April 24, 2023 at 99 years young, surrounded by family. She lived an amazing life and was an inspiration to many.



Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 29, 1923, Nancy lived a long and fulfilling life, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her. She was a devoted wife and proud mother to 4 children, George, Nancy, Hovey and Robert; as well as grandmother to ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.



Nancy was an extraordinary woman, who devoted her life to her family, her church, and her community at Cathedral Towers in Atlanta. She was a pillar of strength and an inspiration to all who knew her. She was known for her sense of humor, her kind and gentle spirit, and her unwavering Episcopal faith.



Throughout her life, Nancy was passionate about painting, playing bridge, gardening, decorating, and entertaining. She cherished every moment spent with her family and friends.



Celebration of her remarkable life will be held at St. Philips Cathedral on June 17, 2023 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, Nancy's family asks that donations be offered to St. Philips.

