MURPHY, Linda O'Neal



Mrs. Linda Jean O'Neal Murphy of Douglasville, GA passed on July 30, 2021. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 12 Noon from Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy. SE, Mableton, GA 30126. Viewing will be held today in our Chapel from 11 AM - 8 PM. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 11 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA, 30315. 404-688-7073.

