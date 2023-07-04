Murphy, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

MURPHY III, John Gregory

John Gregory "Greg" Murphy, III, age 82, of Anniston, AL, died on June 28, 2023. He was born in Atlanta, GA, and became an Anniston resident in 1991. Greg graduated from North Fulton High School in Atlanta and went on to receive his Bachelor's in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and Master's in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Auburn.

Greg worked for 45 years in the apparel industry, beginning with Kurt Salmon Associates, an international management consulting company, and then continued with Palm Beach Company and Kellwood Company. He retired from Kellwood in 2008. He continued doing part-time consulting with ICG (International Consulting Group), until 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Gregory Murphy, Jr., and Sarah Edna Jones Murphy; and his younger brother, Timothy William Murphy. Survivors include his wife, Donna Law Murphy of Anniston; his son, Kevin Lee Murphy and daughter-in-law, Lisa Fugini Murphy of Land O'Lakes, FL; his grandson, Connor Kieran Murphy of Land O' Lakes, FL; and his brother, Terrence Robert Murphy of Atlanta, GA.

A Memorial Service was held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Chapel at Cremation Services of East Alabama with Chaplain David Jones officiating. The family received friends from 10:00 AM, until time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) or to local humane societies.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

More tragic details emerge of girl whose body found in abandoned apartment10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities tell lt. governor: Millions spent on diversity efforts
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. takes home two more in-season awards
7h ago

Credit: AP

No sparklers for these folks: Atlantan, other Americans conflicted on the 4th
8h ago

Credit: AP

No sparklers for these folks: Atlantan, other Americans conflicted on the 4th
8h ago

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: File

Freeland, Berdia
2h ago
Sayer, Mary
2h ago
McKenzie, Carl
2h ago
Featured

At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
15h ago
Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top