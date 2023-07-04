Murphy, John

MURPHY III, John Gregory



John Gregory "Greg" Murphy, III, age 82, of Anniston, AL, died on June 28, 2023. He was born in Atlanta, GA, and became an Anniston resident in 1991. Greg graduated from North Fulton High School in Atlanta and went on to receive his Bachelor's in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and Master's in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Auburn.



Greg worked for 45 years in the apparel industry, beginning with Kurt Salmon Associates, an international management consulting company, and then continued with Palm Beach Company and Kellwood Company. He retired from Kellwood in 2008. He continued doing part-time consulting with ICG (International Consulting Group), until 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John Gregory Murphy, Jr., and Sarah Edna Jones Murphy; and his younger brother, Timothy William Murphy. Survivors include his wife, Donna Law Murphy of Anniston; his son, Kevin Lee Murphy and daughter-in-law, Lisa Fugini Murphy of Land O'Lakes, FL; his grandson, Connor Kieran Murphy of Land O' Lakes, FL; and his brother, Terrence Robert Murphy of Atlanta, GA.



A Memorial Service was held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Chapel at Cremation Services of East Alabama with Chaplain David Jones officiating. The family received friends from 10:00 AM, until time of service on Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) or to local humane societies.



