Murphy, Jo-Ann

MURPHY, Rev. Jo-Ann Randolph
Graveside Celebration Services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Washington Park Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Ln, Decatur, Georgia, 30033. Masks and social distancing required. Services will be live-streamed. Viewing 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at our Chapel, 492 Larkin St SW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30313. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Inc. 404.544.1094
Funeral Home Information
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA
30313
https://www.carlmwilliams.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral