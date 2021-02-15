X

Murphy, Jo-Ann

MURPHY, Rev. Jo-Ann Randolph

Graveside Celebration Services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Washington Park Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Ln, Decatur, Georgia, 30033. Masks and social distancing required. Services will be live-streamed. Viewing 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at our Chapel, 492 Larkin St SW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30313. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Inc. 404.544.1094

Funeral Home Information

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors

492 Larkin Street SW

Atlanta, GA

30313

