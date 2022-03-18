MURPHY, James



James Huston Murphy, age 97, of Atlanta passed peacefully at his home on March 3, 2022. He was born in Macon, GA on August 24, 1924. James was attending Georgia Tech until he was called to active duty in the United Sates Army at the start of WWII.



Following basic training James was sent to Europe to join the 7th Army to fight Nazi forces. He had managed to hide the fact that he was blind in one eye from doctors because he wanted very much to serve his country.



After discharge in 1945, James went to be with his parents in Erwin, TN, where he met his wife and started an office supply business. They moved to Atlanta, GA in 1953 where he began a long and productive career with the Ivan Allen Company. In retirement, he became very active in the Georgia Epilepsy Foundation and the Rotary Club, and other charitable foundations.



James was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Murphy and is survived by son, Tim (Christine); grandsons, Jeff and Ben; and son, Bill (Maureen). A memorial service will be in the sanctuary at Northside United Methodist Church On Monday, March 21 at 11:00. Memorials may be made to the Northside United Methodist Church.

