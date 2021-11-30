Murphy, Dorothy

MURPHY (HOOPAUGH), Dorothy Elizabeth "Dot"



Dorothy "Dot" Elizabeth Hoopaugh Murphy of Lilburn, GA passed away on November 27, 2021. She was born on September 3, 1935 in Maysville, GA. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifton Eugene Murphy, son Hiram Craig Sailers and her brother William Clarence Hoopaugh, Jr. as well as her parents, William Clarence Hoopaugh, Sr. and Edith Harper Hoopaugh Jones. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan Sailers; grandson Justin Sailers and his wife Devin; great-granddaughter Charlotte June (Charlee) Sailers, step-great-grandchildren Ryder and Autumn Wall; and brothers Joseph Francis Hoopaugh, Sr. of Gainesville, GA and John Robert Hoopaugh, Sr. of Woodworth, LA. and several nieces and nephews. Her two closest friends, Tava Kirk and Janet Bivens, deserve special mention in recognition of their 50+ year friendship and the help and support they gave to Dot through triumphs and tragedies. Dot graduated from Maysville High School in 1951 and magna cum laude from Massey Business College in 1953. She was an active member of the Atlanta Chapter of International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP) attaining both the Certified Professional Secretary rating (CPS) and the Certified Administrative Professional rating with Organizational Management specialty (CAP-OM). She served three terms as Atlanta Chapter president and two terms as Georgia Division president. Her dedication to excellence gained her many awards from IAAP including on the international level. Dot retired from Siemens Energy and Automation in Tucker, GA where she was Administrative Assistant to the Plant Manager for the last 38 years of her 52-year career, through four mergers and nine executives. In addition to her love for administration and organization, her passions were music and reading. Dot was a member of First Christian Church of Atlanta where she was first soprano in the choir and was secretary to the Official Board for 34 years. She was a first soprano in the 100* member Atlanta Christian Chorus under the direction of famed sacred songwriter and conductor Baynard L. Fox. Viewing will be Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at First Christian Church of Atlanta. Celebration of Life service will be directly following the viewing at First Christian Church of Atlanta, 4532 LaVista Road, Tucker. Interment will be in the Murphy Family Plot at First Baptist Church of Lilburn where she will join her beloved husband Gene. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in Dot's memory to the Music Ministry of First Christian Church of Atlanta. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.



