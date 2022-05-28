MURPHY, Alice



Alice Murphy of Pendergrass, Georgia, formerly of John's Creek, Georgia, and Chappaqua, New York, passed away Sunday May 22, 2022. Alice is survived by her son, John Francis Murphy. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Murphy, and her son, Thomas Austin Murphy. Funeral services were held privately followed by interment in Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, Peachtree Corners. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



