MURPHY, Adelene



Adelene Horn Murphy of Lilburn, GA passed away May 5 at the Cambridge Post Acute Care Center in Snellville where she had been convalescing after suffering a broken hip in March. Adi had recently celebrated her 92nd birthday in her home of almost 40 years. A home she had shared with her late husband Thomas J. Murphy in the Rivermist community where they lived.



She was also preceded in death by her only son, Ronald Beals, Lilburn and her granddaughter Lillie Beals, Lilburn. Adi Spalding(Her previous married name) was in business with her son in Kansas City where she operated the Earl G. Lacey Wholesale Florist for over 20 years. A pioneer for women in business, she worked her way up and was a member of multiple florist organizations across the state of Missouri. She was an established figure in the region when she retired in 1986 with Tom to Snellville.



She leaves behind her stepdaughter and son-in-law; 3 grandchildren and one great-grandchild of the Atlanta area; her remaining brother and sister-in-law of the Pheonix area; and scores of nieces and nephews who adored her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her including those friends right down the street. Her grace and style were not fleeting gestures, they were part of her, like the independent spirit and determination branded in her cloth. She approached life with honest humor and creative hands that never stopped and never went out of style.



"She knew what was what"

