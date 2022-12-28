Murhpy, Ana

MURPHY, Dr. Ana



Dr. Ana Alvarez Murphy, mother of Amanda, Joana, and Katie Murphy, entered into rest on December 24, 2022 in Augusta, GA. Service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at First Presbyterian of Augusta with Rev. Mike Hearon officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Platt's Funeral Home, 337 N. Belair Rd., Evans, GA. Pall bearers will be Armando Alvarez, Jon D. Farris Jr., Jon D. Farris Sr., Harry Bacheller, Jeff Fehrmann. Dr. Ana is also survived by her sister, Cristina Farris (Jon); brother, Armando Alvarez, Jr. (Daura); and many nieces and nephews.



Ana was born on Jan. 30, 1954 in Havana, Cuba. She and her family fled communism and came to Miami, FL in 1960. After graduating valedictorian from Hialeah High School, she graduated cum laude with a BA in Biological Sciences from Cornell University, where she met her college sweetheart, Rich, whom she later married. She then earned an MD degree from the University of Michigan in 1980. Ana then completed her residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology, as well as Reproductive Endocrinology at Johns Hopkins University, and then completed her fellowship at UCSD in San Diego, CA. She soon accepted a position at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. Her love of academic medicine and research led her to coauthor many books and publications, and she as received numerous grants to continue her research. Dr. Murphy was a member of the American Fertility Society, the American Board of OBGYN, and the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. Additionally she was first selected to the Best Doctors in America in 1994 and continued to receive this award for many years. Even with all of these accomplishments and awards, she was humble and above all had a deep love for her patients and colleagues.



With all of Ana's professional accomplishments and successes, everyone who knew her knew that the light of her life was her family. In 1994, she gave birth to triplets, who remained a great joy in her life and to whom Ana was a devoted mother. She provided a nurturing home full of love, laughter, and much fun! She lived her life with an adventurous spirit and an unparalleled knack for spontaneity. Outside of medicine and her family, she loved reading at all hours, growing roses, and gardening. Her presence always lit up the room. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.act.alz.donate



