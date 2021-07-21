MURDY, Nancy Wardick



7/28/1928 – 7/12/2021. Nancy, age 92, of Oxford, Georgia, passed away following a brief illness. She was born on Nantucket Island and grew up in nearby Fairhaven, Massachusetts. As a youngster, she enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball with neighborhood teams. Later, she became an accomplished tennis player. She met her future husband, William H. Murdy, in 1949 following his discharge from the U.S. Army. However, their courtship was put on hold when he was unexpectedly called back into the Reserves during the early part of the Korean War. They were married in December 1952 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage until his death in 2014. Nancy was a devoted wife to her husband and was especially fond of the 12 years he served as Dean of Emory – Oxford College. Her life focused on loving her family, participating in volunteer work, baking, and contributing to a number of charities especially conservation organizations. She was a huge Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed watching football and basketball as well. She is survived by her daughter, Martha Jane Orlando (Danny) and son, William H. Murdy, III (Miriam), four grandchildren: Daniel Gordy, Sarah Jane Kennedy (John), Rebecca Murdy, and Patrick Murdy; and three great-grandchildren: Virginia, Savannah, and Alexandra Kennedy. Nancy's life of generosity and caring for others touched many souls. Those who loved her will always miss her, but we are at peace knowing she's in a better place. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the William H. and Nancy Murdy scholarship fund at Oxford College, Oxford, GA 30054. A funeral service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 4140 Clark St., SW Covington, GA 30014 at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 followed by an interment ceremony at the Oxford Historical Cemetery.

