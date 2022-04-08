MURDOCK, Richard "Tony"



Richard Anthony "Tony" Murdock of Adairsville, Georgia passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at the age of 55. Born February 13th, 1967 to Richard and Diane. He graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1985 and built a career as an HVAC specialist working for the last several years for energy Systems Southeast, LLC. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his family, building cars, listening to music and being outdoors.



Tony is preceded in death by grandparents Loraine and Jack Murdock and Nannie and James Hyatt, step-father Ronnie Pratt and step-mother Charlotte Murdock, as well as niece, Ally Murdock. He is survived by parents Richard Murdock and Diane Pratt, his wife Crystal, brothers Rodney (spouse, Alethea) and Dana (spouse, Michelle), daughters Kelly Causey (spouse, Hunter), Olivia Heater (spouse, Jordan) and Sharon Murdock (spouse, Julian), step-children Britni Williams (spouse, Justin) and Dakota Holden, nieces Renee and Brittany Murdock (spouse, Dylan), nephews William and Andrew Murdock, as well as ten grandchildren.



A service will be held in remembrance of Tony's life at the Riverside Park Day Use Area, 513 Allatoona Dam Rd., Cartersville, Georgia on Saturday, April 9th. A eulogy will be held from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM but guests are welcome to come earlier or stay later to picnic and fish.

