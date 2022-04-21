MURDOCK, Kenneth Dale



Kenneth Dale Murdock woke up in the arms of Jesus on April 9, 2022, in Albany, Georgia, at the age of 83. Ken was born to Archie Murdock and Susie Murdock Hanes in Napton, Missouri, on October 5, 1938. He graduated from Marshall High School and then graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Rolla, Mo) with a degree in mechanical engineering. Before embarking on his corporate career, he served in the US Navy. In 1970, Ken met Phyllis through the Cincinnati Ski Club as they prepared for a European ski trip. Married in 1971, they lived in various cities with their three children before landing in Atlanta, GA for 37 years. He was a faithful, active member of both First Baptist Church and Northpoint Community Church in Atlanta where he hosted Bible studies and small groups in his home and regularly met with accountability partners for decades. In 2016, Ken and Phyllis retired to Knoxville, Tennessee, and subsequently moved to Leesburg, Georgia, in 2020. Ken leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Phyllis, and three daughters Bethany Kimsey (Troy), Melanie Lee (D. Ryan), and Anslee Murdock as well as 12 grandchildren: Noah Kimsey, Kendal Robinett (Gabe), AbiGrace, Anna Claire, Josiah, Matthew, Caraline, and Timothy Kimsey; Jonathan, Samuel, Benjamin, and Joshua Lee. In addition, he leaves his brother Bill Hanes (Lori) and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Cox. Many loved and will remember Ken because his life was a fine example of Christian living and exemplified a daily life of surrender to the Lord Jesus. Celebration of life service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Samaritan's Purse. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

