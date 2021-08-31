ajc logo
Murdaugh, Mary

MURDAUGH, Mary

Harriet

Age 80, of Woodstock, GA, passed away early Saturday morning, August 28, 2021. A private family service will be held at a later date. Known to those who loved her as MiMi, her love of life inspired all who met her.

Mrs. Murdaugh is survived by her two daughters and a son: Jan Waters, Asheville, NC, Judy (Randy) Wortz, Waleska, GA, Bob (Audrey) Murdaugh, Birmingham, AL; brother Francis Edwin "Ed" (Peggy) Hallman, Atlanta, GA; sister Elizabeth Snitzer, Brookhaven, GA; 11 grandchildren, Brenden Waters, Rachel Jessee, Christie Pinson, Erin Belarmino, Devin Waters- Burbach, Carla Cowan, Curtis Wortz, Austin Murdaugh, Noah Murdaugh, Sarah Murdaugh, April Murdaugh and 13 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Robert (Carla) Murdaugh, Woodstock, GA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Frank Murdaugh, Sr.; son, Harry Frank Murdaugh, Jr.; son-in-law, Jim Waters; and brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph Snitzer III.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canton Nursing Center at Address: 321 Hospital Rd, Canton, GA 30114. Phone: (770) 479-8791.

The staff of Darby funeral Home is honored to serve the Murdaugh Family.

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

