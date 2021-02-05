MUNSON, Janet



Janet Rogers Munson died unexpectedly on January 9, 2021 at her home in Flagler Beach, FL. She died 3 days shy of her 20th wedding anniversary and just short of her 71st birthday.



Janet is survived by her husband John Donald Oakes, her children John McAllister (Iris) of Herndon, VA, Matthew McAllister of Chattanooga, TN, Robert Munson, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, sisters Rebecca Rogers Phrydas (Arthur), Susan Rogers Valauri (Chris), and brother James V Rogers, III (Pam). Jim Oakes' daughters Emily Jacobs, Allison Laveck and Molly Lantz were also part of Janet's extended family.



Born to James V Rogers, Jr. and Mildred Vandiver Rogers (both deceased), Janet grew up in the booming suburbs of Atlanta. In her signature ponytail, she roller skated, hopscotched, roamed the creeks and woods, and was a merciless opponent in any board or card game. She showed talent in all things crafty and honed her sewing skills in the tradition of her mother and grandmother. Her love of home economics stopped at the kitchen. She could whip up a mean Chef Boyardee pizza and cinnamon rolls from a can but cooking was not her passion.



Dubbed Boney Maroney — later shortened to Bone — Janet hit her teens during Twiggy times. Hers was the perfect figure for showcasing the mod, Liverpool fashions of the 60s and 70s. College studies in interior design at Georgia Southern were cut short by a walk down the aisle and the birth of two sons. A few years later, son number three came along and Janet and her family headed to Venezuela for her husband's work.



Back in the states in the '90s, Janet found herself a single mother with 3 young boys. Plunging into the workforce after a 15-year hiatus, Janet found a long career serving a hospital executive who was both a wonderful boss and good friend. They worked together at Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta and



later at Children's Hospital of Miami.



Janet and husband Jim retired to Flagler Beach enjoying cruises, gardening, and caring for rescue animals.



Janet was cremated and her sons plan to honor her memory at some time in the future when family is able to safely gather.



"My dearest mother. As we mourn your passing we celebrate your life. In life you were an inspiration to me. Life is long suffering and full of tribulation. Even so, you lived with humility, perseverance and grace like no other. Always outspoken and candid, your honesty was only surpassed by your patience, love and willingness to forgive. Every moment we shared has been a blessing. Be at peace now, knowing you have done enough. I will miss your smile and laughter. You will always be a light in my heart."



Matthew McAllister



Those wishing to honor Janet's memory may make a donation to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, (https://www.choa.org/).



