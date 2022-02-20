Munoz, Maximo

MUÑOZ, Maximo



Fernando



Maximo Fernando Muñoz, beloved husband and father, passed away Wednesday morning at his eldest son's home in Atlanta, Georgia. Maximo was born in the small town of Baez in the province of Matanzas in Cuba on June 14, 1931. He was the only son of Fernando and Juana Munoz, and was the youngest of seven siblings. He loved to travel, drink fine wines, and tell wonderful stories. Max met his future bride Livia at the Rayon factory in Havana, while he was a co-op student at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. They soon fell in love and were married in December of 1958. Max was already established in the United States as a student at Georgia Tech when Cuba was overtaken by Communism. So, with little but the clothes on their backs and their love for each other, the couple made their home in Atlanta. Max graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Ceramic Engineering. Their three children were born and raised in Georgia. Fernando Remigio, Livia Maria, and Juan Alejandro all still reside in the Atlanta area with their families. Max was a life-long Catholic who was one of the main forces to establish the Charismatic Renewal in Atlanta; he was a parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church since 1968. After working as a research engineer at Tech, he started Tri Chem Company. Later on in life, he enjoyed his 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Although those who mourn him are comforted by the hope that he will soon be with God in His glory, he will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him. Te queremos mucho, Papi! Max is survived by his sons Fernando and Alex; daughter Livia; grandchildren Fernando, Rosa, Eduardo, Sofia, Jose, Alejo, Kurt, Margarita, Daniel, Teresa, Nicolas, and Joseph; and great-granddaughter Camila. We love you, Max from Cuba! A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 23, at Immaculate Heart Of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6-9 PM at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

