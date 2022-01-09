MUNDY, Diane



May 18,1945 – December 24, 2021



Diane Holbrook Houser Mundy was the daughter of Stewart L Houser and Esther Holbrook Houser. As an "army brat" she moved around growing up but graduated high school in St Petersburg, Florida. She attended Florida Southern college and while there spent one year as an exchange student in Germany. She graduated FSU with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. Some years later she went to Southern Polytechnic now a part of Kennesaw State University and earned a Master degree in Quality Assurance.



She met and later married Daniel B Mundy. They have one son, Stewart, an Eagle Scout who is currently employed as a Master Gunnery Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.



She was an active member at Church of the Epiphany serving as Lay Reader, Lay Eucharistic minister, Verger, altar guild and a member of the Daughters of the King; where she served several times at their triennial convention and served on their provincial board of directors in various positions.



Diane was active in Scouts USA serving as assistant scoutmaster and merit badge councilor for both Troop 134 for boys and Troop 4475 for girls. She went to Woodbadge in May 1997 where her den was struck by lightning (all survived). She earned several knots including the Sea Badge Trident, District Award of Merit, Scouter's Training Award, District Commissioner Service Award, Cub Scout Den Leader Award, Cub Scouter Award, and Webelos Den Leader Award. She was a member of the Order of the Arrow and was awarded Vigil Honors in 2002 being given the name "Leke" meaning Loyal One.



She is survived by her husband Daniel B Mundy, her son Stewart D Mundy and father-in-law Thomas G Mundy, Jr.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made in her honor to the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany at 2089 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 or to the scouts of Troop 134 and Troop 4475 via 134 Hut Corp., which is a 501(c)(3) entity. Payments should be mailed to: 134 Hut Corp. c/o Miller & Martin, 1180 West Peachtree Street, Suite 2100, Atlanta, GA 30309 Attn: Joe DeLisle



There will be a reception at Church of the Epiphany on Saturday, February 5 from 2 to 5 PM. Due to covid we are trying to stagger groups so friends can come from 2 to 3, Scouters and OA members from 3 to 4 and Troop members from 4 to 5.



The funeral will take place at 4 PM on Sunday, February 6. Due to covid we are recommending that non church members join us on the Epiphany You Tube channel, link found on the Epiphany home page, instead attending in person.

