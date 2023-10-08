Obituaries

Mumford, Richard

Oct 8, 2023

MUMFORD, Richard

Leonard

Richard Leonard Mumford passed away on September 12, 2023, at his home in Cumming, GA, with his family by his side.

Rich was born in Akron, OH, on August 23, 1961, the youngest of four to William and Mary Mumford. He graduated from Eastern High School in Lansing, MI. Rich would play basketball whenever he could, and would routinely be found on Michigan State University campus playing pick up basketball games.

In 1995, he moved his wife, Lynn, and two children, Michelle and Richard, to Norcross, GA, as he started his new job with Office Depot, where he worked for over 25 years.

Rich is survived by his wife, Lynn Mumford; daughter, Michelle Mumford; son, Richard Mumford; sisters, Georgia (Paul) Barrow, Lynn Cederstaff, and Patricia (David) Elson; two grandchildren, Jaxon and Londyn Mumford; as well as countless cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Rich's family will receive friends on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to The American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org) or Piedmont Atlanta Hospital- Liver Transplant Institute in Rich's name.

