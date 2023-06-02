MULLINS, Wayne

Mr. Wayne Foster Mullins, age 83, of East Point, GA passed away Monday, May 22, 2023. He graduated from Russell High School in East Point, Georgia and continued his education at The Georgia Institute of Technology where he graduated in 1962. He was a distinguished business leader in the Tri-Cities area, managing Mullins Bros. Paving, Inc. in East Point GA for over 60 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, long-time hunting enthusiast, an officer and director of Kings Bay Lodge in Crystal River, FL, and a member of the East Point Masonic Lodge F&AM. In later years, he put down roots in Taylor County, GA, and created a beautiful home and property often visited by family and friends. His charm, humor and wit were loved by all.

He was the son of the late Ralph Onsley and Susie Ellison Foster Mullins. He is survived by his son, Michael J. Mullins (Maureen) of Marietta, GA; daughter, Susan E. Mullins of Atlantic Beach, FL; grandchildren, Sarah L. Haag (Jesse) of Columbus, GA, Kevin J. Mullins of Marietta, GA; great-grandchild, Oliver L. Haag; life partner Joan Tyson and family; several cousins and extended family in Georgia and Florida.

A funeral service will be held at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2 o'clock. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park, Georgia. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 12:00 until the time of the service at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make donations to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, www.choa.org or Georgia Baptist Children's Home, https://www.georgiachildren.org.

