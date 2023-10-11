MULLINS, Betty



Betty Ann Sutton Mullins passed away October 6, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and educator. She was a career teacher who was selected Teacher of the Year for Walter F. George High School in 1978. She retired from education in 1988. She was a longtime member of Radcliffe Presbyterian Church and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.



Her funeral will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 286 Hamilton E. Holmes, Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Reverend Dr. Andrew L. Stephens, Jr., pastor. Her body will lie Instate at 9:00 AM. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony starting at 10:00 AM, at the church. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery.



On Thursday, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285), 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.





