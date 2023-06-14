Mullins, Alfred

MULLINS, Jr., Alfred Louis



Alfred Louis Mullins, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away at home of complications from dementia on June 9, 2023, two weeks short of his 60th wedding anniversary.



Al was born August 14, 1940, to Elizabeth Stewart Mullins and Alfred Louis Mullins in Macon, Georgia, where he enjoyed what he often described as an "exceptionally joyful" childhood. After Lanier High School, Al attended Emory University, where he was a member of SAE fraternity; he graduated with Honors in 1962. The following year he married Cheryl Winegar, an Agnes Scott student whom he met on a blind date. On the Editorial Board of the Emory Law Journal, Al earned a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law in 1965 and a Master of Laws in Taxation from Georgetown University in 1970. As a Captain in the U.S. Army JAG Corps, Al was stationed at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, from 1967 to 1971, serving as Chief of Military Justice and as a Military Judge. He treasured those years as a time of service to his country, excellent legal training, and the beginning of many lifelong friendships. Most significantly, it was at this time that he and Cheryl began their family, which would eventually include three daughters: Elizabeth, Catherine, and Anne Stewart.



In Atlanta, Al was a partner at Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers and later at Cashin, Morton & Mullins. He was a member of the State Bar of Georgia and a founding Director of the Atlanta Bar Association's Council of Young Lawyers. He served as a member of the State Bar of Georgia's Board of Governors for more than 20 years. For several years he was a member of the State Bar of Georgia's Disciplinary Board as well as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Emory School of Law. He was a member of the founding Board of Directors and second President of the Southeastern Bankruptcy Law Institute. He was co-author of Bankruptcy Practice, a law school textbook published in 1979 by Shepard Division of McGraw Hill. Al lived fully, enjoying his many interests as a lifelong learner of history, classical music, theatre, and all things England. He served on the Boards of Cathedral Towers, Buckhead Christian Ministry, and Alliance Theatre, on which he served for 20 years. For more than 50 years, Al was a devoted member of the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Philip, where he volunteered in many capacities, including as a member of The Cathedral Chapter. Advising the Youth Acolyte Guild for many years was his favorite role.



Al had a beautiful Southern accent, loved boiled peanuts purchased on the side of the road, and never needed an excuse to drive downtown to The Varsity or an hour to Fresh Air Bar-B-Que in Jackson, Georgia. Some of his happiest moments were spent cheering from the sidelines of Westminster games and concerts; reading on the gazebo at Litchfield Beach; running as a family in the Peachtree Road Race; and taking his daughters camping with the YMCA Indian Princesses. Though he was an Eagle Scout, Al was not inclined to sleep on the ground. His daughters agreed. In various Southern-state wildernesses, Al set up an enormous tent that became known as the Mullins Hilton, featuring sturdy cots, enviable standing room, and plenty of junk food. Always well dressed, Al once lost a tasseled Weejun in Bubblegum Alley at Cumberland Caverns. Al was devoted to his family. Whether hiking to the top of Mt. LeConte, descending to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, enjoying a Broadway show, or shepherding trick-or-treaters on Bohler Road, he was completely happy when he had "his girls" with him.



Al is survived by his wife, Cheryl; and their three daughters, Elizabeth Mullins Crosby, Catherine Mullins Arnold (Peter), and Anne Stewart Mullins Billions. Al was very proud of his eight grandchildren: Andrew Crosby and Lucy Crosby; Charles Arnold, Thomas Arnold, and Jane Arnold; and Jack Billions, Walker Billions, and Eliza Billions. He is also survived by his brother, Homer Mullins; sister-in-law, Mary Anna Towler (Bill); nieces, Laura Mullins Genone, Cheryl Towler-Weese (Dan), Liz Towler Menon; and nephew Will Towler (Dawn). He was preceded in death by his nephew, Lee Mullins.



A celebration of Al's life will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip on Saturday, July 8, at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Respite Care Atlanta (2715 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305) or The Cathedral of St. Philip (2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305), or a charity of your choosing.



