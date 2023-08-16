MULLINAX, Sara Youngblood



Sara Youngblood Mullinax, age 87, of Buford, Georgia, died Saturday, August 12, 2023. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Buford, Georgia. Pastor Danny Newbern will officiate. Interment will follow in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Flowers accepted or contributions may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church in memory of Sara. Share your memories of Sara at www.hamiltonmillchapel.com. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.

3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE

Buford, GA

30519

https://www.hamiltonmillchapel.com