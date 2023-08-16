Mullinax, Sara

MULLINAX, Sara Youngblood

Sara Youngblood Mullinax, age 87, of Buford, Georgia, died Saturday, August 12, 2023. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Buford, Georgia. Pastor Danny Newbern will officiate. Interment will follow in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Flowers accepted or contributions may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church in memory of Sara. Share your memories of Sara at www.hamiltonmillchapel.com. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924.

Funeral Home Information

Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.

3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE

Buford, GA

30519

https://www.hamiltonmillchapel.com

