MULLIGAN, Margaret Camile Wood



Margaret passed away January 1, 2022, at age 92. She was the only child of Guy Hinton and Margaret Wood nee' Andoe of Atlanta Georgia. Along with other members of the Wood and Andoe families, including her grandfather, The Reverend Elias Hinton Wood, she was a founding member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. She attended R L Hope Elementary School, North Fulton High School and graduated from The University of Georgia with a degree in Fine Arts. At UGA, she met another art student who became the love of her life. She married Robert Crouch "Bob" Mulligan, the son of Albert Teague and Natalie Mulligan nee' Crouch of Augusta, Georgia in 1952. They lived briefly in Jacksonville, FL, where their 3 daughters were born before returning to metro Atlanta.



Margaret continued to pursue art and music. She won 1st prize in a Jacksonville Art show sponsored by the Jax Senior Women's Club. In Atlanta, along with oil/acrylic, paintings, she produced silkscreen posters, created stage scenery, and designed programs for local church and school events. In addition to playing the piano and violin, she was a member of the Chancel Choir at PRUMC and was a singer and the bass violin player with "The Singing Moms of Atlanta."



Margaret worked in the Insurance Industry as one of the first female underwriters at Safeco.



Margaret was predeceased by her husband and daughter Judith Lee Mulligan Watts, RN, MA of Roanoke, VA.



Her family in Atlanta includes: her daughter, Margaret Teague "Peg" Mulligan, son-in-law William J Rumsey and his brother Thomas W. Rumsey and her semi-daughter, Claudia Hicks. Her North Carolina family includes her daughter Natalie Brannon Mulligan Hobbs and son-in-law Tracy Lee Hobbs; her grandchildren: Helen Wood Hobbs, Elizabeth Brannon Hobbs, Margaret T. Hobbs, Robert Hobbs and his partner Tatelynn Puhl and their children: Elspeth and Donald. Her Virginia family includes her son-in-law Jack Landon Watts and Julie's son Carter Robert Watts and his wife Brittany Watts nee' Falin. She maintained close ties with her "Wood Cousins", the great-grandchildren of Rev Wood: Jeanette Day, Miles McRea, Roy McRea, Carol Chamberlain, and David Hurlock.



Margaret was a sister in the Kappa Delta Sorority; a den mother in Girl Scouts of America, and a "Choir Mother', nicknamed "Maggott" to many singers, especially the members of the PRUMC 1971 Charles Wesley Choir.



Margaret wanted to express special affection and gratitude to her physician, Thomas Tucker, to Longleaf Hospice, Qualicare of NE Atlanta, and her many Caregivers, especially Pat, Annette, Akua Karon, Catherine, and Elizabeth, all of whom joined our family as "favorite daughters."



Also, she expressed appreciation to the UGA Dawgs for this past season: she watched every game.



An outdoor service will begin at noon on Sunday, January 9 at Arlington Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA, 30328. Later, there will be an indoor (with Covid mask/distance protocols) memorial service at 2:00 pm followed by a reception at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305.



Margaret died peacefully in in her own home, surrounded by flowers and with a good view of her trees which, as she once said, "fascinate me". In lieu of funeral flowers: give flowers to the living. Plant trees or donate to "Trees Atlanta'. Spread faith and fellowship, caring and compassion, art and music, and most importantly love and joy by making donations to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.



