MULLER, Mitchell Alan



Mitchell Alan Muller, 66, of Miami, Florida, passed away on October11, 2023 after a 5-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer.



Mitchell was predeceased by his father, Philip L. Muller. He is survived by his loving mother, Patricia; his devoted sister, Ilien (Keith) Hechtman; his nephews, and their families, Brandon (Melissa) Solomon, Lincoln, Kennedy and Blake (Marisabel) and Ariel.



Mitchell enjoyed making people laugh, cooking and eating wonderful food, watching 1960's sitcoms and football.



Graveside services will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Mitchell's memory can be made to American Friends of Magen David Adam. Through our donations we hope to help save a life in Israel. afmda.org.





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