MULLEN, John Wilson



John Wilson Mullen, age 74, of Nashville, honoring his rich Irish heritage, passed away quietly on St. Patrick's Day, Thursday, March 17, 2022 with his devoted wife Marjorie by his side.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 2, at The Hills Nashville Church, 120 Belle Forest Circle, Nashville, TN 37221. Pastor John Ragsdale will officiate. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10:00 AM until time of service. Refreshments will be served. The memorial service will be livestreamed. You may attend virtually at the time of service by visiting www.thehillsnashville.com/pages/john-mullen-memorial. For those unable to attend virtually, afterwards, a file of the full service will be available for viewing.



Memorials may be made to Bethany College, designated to the John Mullen Memorial Scholarship. Checks should be mailed to John Mullen Memorial Scholarship, Bethany College, 31 E. Campus Drive, Bethany, WV 26032.


