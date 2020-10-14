Mullen, Harry

MULLEN, Jr., Harry Alexander Harry Alexander Mullen, Jr. died at his home in Marietta, Georgia, on October 9, 2020, at age 80, surrounded by the love of his life, Pam, and their six children. He was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 20, 1940 to Harry Alexander Mullen and Rubye Melissa Collins Mullen. He was known for his faith in Jesus and his devotion to his family. He leaves a long legacy with his six children and 15 grandchildren, living his love for them and praying that they would find and follow the one he followed. There will be a memorial service on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 PM, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. To register to attend in person, or to view the live-stream, go to www.peachtreechurch.org/memorial. For more information go to mariettafuneralhome.org.

