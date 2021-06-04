MULKEY, William Millard William (Bill) Millard Mulkey, age 84, passed peacefully in the comfort of his home, June 1, 2021. Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly Joan Merritt. Having met at First Alliance Church in Inman Park, they were married there at age 20. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Mulkey (Ann), daughters Sharyn Jenrette and Lori Brooks (Jeff), grandsons Matthew and Brandon Jenrette, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Retired after 35 years with Georgia Power Company, he was a dedicated Rotarian, having been a charter member of the Dunwoody Rotary Club since 1984 and president from 1988-89. He also served as Rotary International District Governor-District 6900 from 1997-98. Bill enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travelling, and gathering around the table for a good meal. Kind, generous, humble, humorous, joyous, full of life, and most of all, loving…these are just a few of the words that describe him best.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM in the chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home. With a funeral service to follow on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Interment to immediately follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, Georgia.

