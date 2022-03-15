Mulaik, Jane

MULAIK, Dr. Jane



Dr. Jane Stacy Mulaik, the daughter of Abner Jackson Stacy and Frances Leffert Stacy, died peacefully on March 11, 2022, accompanied by her family at her home in Marietta, GA. Born on March 8, 1926 in Memphis, TN, she moved to Louisville, KY where she graduated from high school in 1942 at the age of 16. During World War II, she worked in the labs of Dupont while she got her Chemistry degree from the University of Louisville. After the War, she took an interest in nursing and attended Yale's school of Nursing where she graduated with a Masters in 1951. Seeking a position in research and teaching, Jane attended Teachers College at Columbia University where she received a second Masters. After working in Yale's nursing school for a few years, she became a professor at the University of Utah teaching Psychiatric Nursing. While working there on research with Dr. Calvin Taylor on the measurement and prediction of nursing performance, she met her husband, Stanley Mulaik. They were married in 1963. A few years later Jane and her husband moved to North Carolina where she worked as a researcher at Duke for a few years. In 1969 the family finally settled in Stone Mountain, GA where Jane obtained a job as a professor of Nursing at Emory University while her husband taught at Georgia Tech. While she enjoyed teaching, she continued to learn and received a PhD in Educational Foundations from Georgia State at the age of 54. Her research focused on verbal processing and attention in schizophrenic patients. She retired from Emory in 1991. Even while retired she remained busy working at the Carlos Museum as a docent for many years. Dr. Mulaik is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Stanley A. Mulaik, her two sons, Stephen Mulaik(Melody) and Robert Mulaik(Lori), and four grandchildren Mallory Mulaik, Madeline Mulaik, Ashley Mulaik and Christopher Mulaik.



