MUETTERTIES, David



David Karl Muetterties, 57, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, after a year long battle with cancer.



Dave was born on May 29, 1963, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin but grew up in the close-knit community of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey. He attended Mountain Lakes High School and will always be a Laker. He then went on to attend Roger Williams University in Bristol, RI and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Marine Biology.



After college, Dave moved to Atlanta, GA and worked in sales for a medical equipment company. It was here that he made lifelong friends and eventually started his family.



Dave is survived by his wife, Vicky Balsam Muetterties and his daughters, Ella and Jenna. He was preceded in death by his father (John Muetterties) and mother (Mary Ann Muetterties) and survived by his seven siblings, Andy (Marsha) Muetterties of Parker, CO, Robert (Robyn) Muetterties of Boxford, MA, Hank (Lisa) Muetterties of Eagle, ID, Will (Amy) Muetterties of Lexington, KY, Jane (Martin) Cronk of Boonton, NJ, Joe (Kristin) Muetterties of Centennial, CO, Anne (Bill) Hunter of York, PA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Dave, known by many as Mutty or Cheese, had a perpetual smile on his face and a servant's heart. He was a master craftsman and a jack-of-all-trades. A dedicated father, he never missed a performance, game, or a chance to be with his girls. Dave was content with life and valued the simple things: good music, hot coffee, and the outdoors. He made an impression on so many and will live on in our hearts forever.



A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Dave at North Point Community Church on Thursday, March 25 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to North Point Community Church's Be Rich fund (https://pushpay.com/g/northpoint?src=hpp) or the Wounded Warriors Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org) in his memory

