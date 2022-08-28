ajc logo
Muething, Trevor

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MUETHING, Trevor McDonald "Trey"

Trevor McDonald Muething (Trey) passed on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 35. Trey was born on June 3, 1987. He is survived by his parents, Rob and Kay Muething, his brothers Colin (Katie) and Reed, his dear Uncle Tim Kane, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.

Trey's smile could light up a room. Trey's family and friends could always count on Trey to be bubbling with excitement about some recent discovery of his or some new gadget. Trey was long tormented by the demons of addiction, and ultimately those demons took Trey from us far too soon. He is now home with our Lord.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a rosary at 7:15 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel located at 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven. A funeral Mass for Trey will be held for Trey on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr., Sandy Springs.

In honor or Trey's life and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Penfield Addiction Ministries, Union Point, GA or a charity of your choice.




