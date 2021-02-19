MUEHLHAUSER, DERYCK



Deryck Muehlhauser, 84, of Decatur, GA passed away February 15 at Seasons Hospice in Cumming, GA after a serious illness.



Born December 18, 1936, in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of Merrill and Marjorie Muehlhauser.



Deryck attended Shaw High School in East Cleveland. He graduated with a degree in Architecture from Western Reserve University in 1961. He moved to Atlanta in 1969 and worked at Stevens & Wilkinson before opening his own office, Deryck Muehlhauser Architects in 1981. The office was heavily involved in projects for the airline industry, barrier free design, and CAD technology.



Deryck was an enthusiast traveler, especially road trips to the American Southwest. He enjoyed golf, tennis, reading, and helping people with their computer problems. He survived an aortic dissection in 2009 while on vacation in Utah. Deryck never gave up, was determined to make the best of anything thrown at him. He treated this setback as a challenge and never let disabilities interfere with living a fulfilling life and was an inspiration to others.



He is survived by his wife, Jan Denning of Decatur, GA; daughters, Dawn Michelle (Cliff) of Tewksbury MA, and Dara Benedit (William) of Sandy Springs GA; sisters Nadja Deighan, Mayfield Village, OH and Diane Trumble, Kanata, ON Canada; granddaughters Laura Benedit, Monica Maragos, Portland, OR, Sevasti Maragou, Irakleion, Crete, Greece, great-grandson George.



No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19.

