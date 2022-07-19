ajc logo
Muccino, Kay

MUCCINO (Everitt), Kay Suzanne

Services for Kay Suzanne Everitt Muccino will be held on July 23, at Roswell Funeral Home, Roswell, GA. Time for family and friends at 1:00 with service at 2:30, with reception following. She passed away July 14, at Fountainview Center for Alzheimers in Atlanta.

Suzanne was born on January 13, 1960 in Helena Arkansas to the late John Everitt Sr. and Doris Ann Everitt. She was an Honors graduate of Greenville (MS) High School where she was a member of National Honor Society, Debate Club, Swim Team, and Band, where she served as a majorette. She was a member of the Silhouette Social Club. She was also an Honors graduate of University of Southern Mississippi where she was member of Phi Mu.

Suzanne was a Sales Executive for a number of computer software companies, winning numerous sales awards. She was a member of Rotary International and served in several leadership roles. She served as a mentor and "mom" to many, including at Dunwoody UMC, and also was an accomplished horticulturist, growing Japanese maples.

She married Fred Muccino in August 1985. In addition to her husband, she leaves her daughter, Liza Muccino of Columbia, SC; three sons, Nicholas Muccino of Boynton Beach, FL, Seth Muccino of Seattle, WA, and Jack Muccino of Atlanta, GA. She also leaves a sister, Martha Tye (Beau) of Pittsboro, NC; threebrothers, John Everitt Jr. (Sarah) of Starkville, MS, Thomas Everitt (Michele) of Greenville, MS, and Atley Everitt of Louisville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimers Association, 41 Perimeter Center E., Atlanta, GA 30346, or the Susan Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

