MRAMOR, John



John Mramor, age 69, of Lawrenceville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, December 25, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, January 2, 2021, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Reverend Bruce W. Bliss will officiate. John was born on September 11, 1952, in Pueblo, Colorado to the late John Joseph Mramor and Claire Gayle Easton Mramor. He is survived by his wife, Alyce Ann Mramor; children, Brooks abd Chrisy Mramor of Athens, Molly Mramor of Marietta, Hahni and Shane Bailey of Acworth; grandchildren, Hayla Mramor, Colton Mramor, Breckin Stoops, Easton Bailey; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Joni Mramor; niece, Mandee Mramor, all of Littleton, CO; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Jean Ross of Pueblo, CO; as well as several nieces and nephews. John attended University of Southern Colorado and obtained his degree in Biology and Chemistry. He continued his education at Denver University and earned his Masters in Environmental Law. John worked many years with Orkin Pest Control and ended up becoming a franchise owner along with his wife of their own branch for 17 years in Cornelia and Athens, GA. In semi-retirement John was an international consultant for Orkin. He enjoyed his many travels to China and Egypt and emersed himself in the local culture. John was known for many gadgets that he always loved to share with his grandchildren. His love for the outdoors began early in his life with hiking, skiing, fishing and camping in Colorado. He continued being an avid outdoorsmen and adventurous with water activities, golfing and spending time at his cabin in the Georgia mountains. He made an impression on everyone he met. He lived his life to the fullest and will be missed immensely.



The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM on Sunday, January 2, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.



