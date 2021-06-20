MOZLEY, Linda



On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Linda Clark Mozley, loving wife and mother of two, went home to see Jesus at the age of 74. Linda was born on February 12, 1947, in Moultrie, GA, to Gordon Huber Clark and Opal Sherrod Clark, and spent much of her youth with her beloved grandparents, William Simpson Clark and Frankie P. Clark. She briefly attended ABAC before moving to Atlanta to work at Georgia Power. There she met Kenneth Russell Mozley, whom she married on July 10, 1971, and with whom she was blessed to spend 50 wonderful years. Linda spent her life as a homemaker, and she and Ken raised two children, Kristie Suzanne and Chad Michael. Linda had a heart for all animals great and small. The years brought many dogs and cats to her home, and she loved them all equally, whether pedigreed or stray, and she tended just as lovingly to the Lord's wilder things: squirrels, turtles, and of course her beloved birds. Most days found Linda in her yard, caring for her flowers, ferns, and all things green or blooming; her plants provide an evergreen legacy to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Linda loved spending vacations with the family tent camping in Georgia and Tennessee, staying at Pioneer Village in Maggie Valley, or creating memories at the lake house on Lake Sinclair. Her compassion, gentleness, and generosity of spirit will remain unmatched this side of heaven.



Linda is survived by her husband, Ken; her daughter and son-in-law, Kris and Donovan McAllister; their two boys, Deacon and Stellan; her son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Bethany Mozley; and their two children, Tallulah and Judah. Friends and family will be welcomed at Tom M. Wages Funeral Services at 3705 US-78, Snellville, GA 30039, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 25th, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26th. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs. In Linda's honor, memorial donations may be made to, Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, at https://angelsrescue.org/donatenow/. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA, 30039, (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

