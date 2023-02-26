MOYER, Richard D.



March 13, 1938 –



February 12, 2023



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Richard "Dick" Moyer, at the age of 84, in Lilburn, GA. Dick had a long, full life, spent in the service of others. He was born on March 13, 1938 to Olive and Donovan Moyer, in Dayton, Ohio. He grew up on the family farm in Gordon, a small town northwest of Dayton (population = 241), with his three sisters (Karen Reser, Cheryl Gray, and Jane Urlage). Dick attended the University of Evanston, graduating in 1963. After college, he joined the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as a public health advisor, where his first assignment was with the Venereal Disease Program in Detroit. This involved door-to-door contact tracing of patients with syphilis and gonorrhea. (Yes, mild mannered, farm-raised Richard did indeed knock on doors in Detroit to talk about potential STD exposures, followed by drawing blood.) After a similar post in Battle Creek, Michigan, he worked with the CDC's tuberculosis program in Minneapolis and then the immunization programs in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Trenton, NJ. In June of 1983, Dick moved to the Division of Quarantine at CDC's main campus in Atlanta, where he ultimately became Chief of the Medical Screening and Health Assessment Branch. In this role, Dick was instrumental in establishing successful immunization programs in refugee camps in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand in response to the surge in migration after the end of the Vietnam War. His work on refugee health and immigration required close collaboration with the State Department and the Department of Justice, reflecting multi-agency government cooperation and coordination. After more than 35 years of dedication to improving public health, Dick retired in 1998.



While his commitment to public service was central to who Dick was, his love for his family was his greatest source of joy. He and his wife of more than 60 years, Linda Moyer (nee Riesley), had two sons, Brad (Lilburn, GA) and Jeff (Ann Arbor, MI). In addition to two daughters-in-law, (Silvia Moyer, Cheryl Moyer); Dick had three grandchildren, (Austin, Davis, and Tess); and many nieces and nephews. In his retirement, he spent countless hours with his grandchildren supporting and nurturing them with his quiet and gentle demeanor. His steadfast presence will be deeply missed.



Dick was a devoted Christian and had a firm and unyielding faith that the worldly life was transient and the true meaning of our existence was found in the death and resurrection of Jesus. We take great comfort in knowing that the burdens of the material world have been lifted from his shoulders.



A Celebration of Life is planned for later in 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://tinyurl.com/hfvzjjfy or a charity of choice.

