Mounts, Peter

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MOUNTS, Peter

Peter Jonathan Mounts of Atlanta, GA passed away on June 18, 2022, at the age of 63. Pete was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on August 5, 1958. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, William Stewart Mounts, Sr. and Carolyn Hillig Mounts; and his sister, Elizabeth Mounts Rutherford. He is survived by his brother, Dr. William Stewart Mounts, Jr. and his wife, Mona of St Simons Island, GA; his niece, Allison Luton and her husband, Shawn of Atlanta, GA; his niece, Rebecca Briggs and her husband, Chris of Sugar Hill, GA; his nephew, Patrick Rutherford and his wife, Amanda of Athens, GA; best friends, Rick Burns of Atlanta, GA, and Joshua John Russell of Denver, CO; and his dog Pacino.

In the mid 1960s, the Mounts family moved to Atlanta. Their youngest child Pete would then make the Atlanta area his home for the remainder of his life. Pete graduated from Lakeside High School in 1976 and from Georgia Tech with a BSBA in Industrial Management in 1980. Pete began his professional career at HBO & Company, where he went on to become one of their most successful enterprise sales associates in what was a technological transforming medical field. His successful career led him to a partnership at Himformatics, a community of his friends and colleagues.

Pete's passions included adventures with friends, traveling the world, exploring the Atlanta food scene, watching sports and spending time with his friends and family. His love of life was contagious, and he never met a stranger. He was a friend and mentor to all.

Pete's family asks for donations in his memory be made to PAWS Atlanta or Eagle Ranch, both long time commitments of Pete.

A visitation for Pete will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://tinyurl.com/tkcdmpbv

