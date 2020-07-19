MOULDER, Mary Mary Frances Smith Moulder, of Norcross, GA, peacefully passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 98. Mary was born December 29, 1921 in Canton, GA, to the late Henry Clinton Smith and the late Mary Viola Mosteller Smith. Mary was of the Baptist faith. She loved reading, sewing, gardening and planting flowers. Funeral services for Mary will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Harold Savage officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clinton Smith and Mary Viola Mosteller Smith; daughter, Cherry Graham; brothers, Ralph, Henry, and Tom Smith; sisters, Clara Thompson and Marie Bashore. Mary is survived by her son, Stan Nagler; daughters, Virginia Thomason Nix, Christy Nagler Doyle and husband Jack, and Lorrie Nagler Barrows and husband John; grandchildren, Chris Nix and wife Cathy, Kelly Brown and husband Mark, Michele Giacobbe and husband Robert, Cary Nagler, Jaime Nagler, Lindsey Higginbotham and husband Patrick, Kasey German and husband Jonathan, Jake Doyle, John Barrows and Chris Barrows; great-grandchildren, Ranna and Riley Nix, Nicholas, Dominick, Giada and Carmine Giacobbe, and Isabel and Nicolaas Nagler, Michael and Isabell Higginbotham; as well as a host of extended family especially Hal Hitt, David Smith, Linda Massey, Lynn Nagler and Kinsley Cutler; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all the nurses on the 2nd and 4th floor of Gwinnett Medical Center in Duluth, and all healthcare workers on the outpatient floor especially Wendy and Shane. On-line condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

