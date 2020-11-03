MOUCHET, Philip



March 13, 1943 - October 30, 2020



Mr. Philip Jess Mouchet age 77 of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on October 30, 2020.



Philip Jess Mouchet was born in Atlanta, Georgia March 13, 1943 at Crawford Long Hospital. He attended the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and was president of his senior class. Upon graduation, he enrolled in the University of Georgia where he pledged Phi Delta Theta. He enjoyed his four years at the University immensely and the Phi Delt House was his home away from home.



Having graduated from UGA, Phil enlisted in the United States Navy. After his initial training at NAS Pensacola and NAS Glynco, he reported to the USS Intrepid (CV-11) in Norfolk, Virginia and served two tours of duty in Vietnam.



While he was stationed at Glynco in Brunswick, he met Annette Miles of Waycross and St. Simons Island Georgia. They were married 13 January 1968 at the Saint Simons United Methodist Church. After his service in the Navy, he and Annette settled in Griffin, Georgia and raised three daughters, Katie, Anna and Lindsey.



Phil was president of The Mouchet Corporation and a member of St. George's Episcopal Church. He loved reuniting with his beloved childhood Atlanta friends at their monthly "power lunch". His Tuesday morning coffee club at the Bailey-Tebault house in Griffin, was always full of good stories and laughter.



Phil is survived by his wife Annette, his two sisters Carole and Judy, and his daughters and their families; Katie and Tom Inglis, Anna and Micheal Deignan and Lindsey and Austin Davis, as well as, grandchildren Georgia (Geeg), Philip (Peens), Parker (Shark) and Lorraine, lovingly referred to as "Nettie Lou".



Phil dearly loved his family and many friends. While supporting many philanthropic initiatives, his most recent project was the expansion of St. Georges's Episcopal School in Milner, Georgia where he served as a member of the Board of Trustees. The Philip J. Mouchet Memorial fund has been established at the school. A private service will be held. Please consider supporting Phil's latest initiative. If you are so inclined, gifts could be sent to the following: St. George's Episcopal School c/o Philip Jess Mouchet Memorial Fund, 103 Birch Street, Milner, Georgia 30257.



Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of arrangements.



