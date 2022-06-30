Motter, Casey

Casey Motter, the Atlanta Braves' public address announcer since 2007, died Wednesday, the team announced Thursday.



The Braves called Motter "the voice of Truist Park." Motter, a Smyrna native, started as a PA announcer for his son's youth football games in Peachtree City. Former Braves assistant general manager Frank Wren heard him at a game and asked him to audition for the Braves' role.



First baseman Matt Olson also grew up a Braves fan and went to games at Turner Field.



"Atlanta has always been a good place as far as the gameday experience. I only was a fan at Turner. It's always been a place that cares about the fan experience and does it the right way and keeps fans engaged. It's a sad, sad thing."



Braves manager Brian Snitker said he will miss Motter's booming voice.



"You get used to it every night," Snitker said. "'Helloooo baseball fans!' ... He'll be missed, that's for sure."



