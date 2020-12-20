Mote, Charlie

MOTE, Jr., Charlie C.



Charlie C. Mote, Jr., 93, of Powder Springs, GA died Friday, December 18, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA, with Rev. Mike Stephens officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. Charlie was born and raised in Atlanta, GA. Upon graduating from high school, Charlie joined the US Navy during World War II. After his service, he moved to Atlanta to begin work in the printing industry. During that time, he met his wife Janice Richards. They married in 1951 and had their first son Gary in 1952. The family then moved to Decatur, GA. It was in 1958 upon moving there that his second son Tim was born. During that time he worked with Cullman-Gertner Printing and then Control Data. Then in the mid-1970s, he began working with Bill Bean of W.R. Bean Inc. Then a few years later, Bill and Charlie started Corporate Printers Incorporated where he retired as President of CPI in 1997. Charlie was a strong Christian man who loved his family and friends. He enjoyed doing yardwork and gardening and was a very passionate supporter/fan of his favorite team, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Mote is survived by his two sons, Gary Mote and his wife Penny of Cumming, GA and his other son, Tim Mote also of Cumming, grandchild Tom Mote and his wife Leslie; grandchild Amy Bell and his two great grandchildren Jewett and Ethan Mote. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie C. Mote Sr and Ethel C. Mote and his wife, Janice Richards Mote. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Charlie to the Leukemia & Lymphoma society https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel in Powder Springs is in charge of the arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com (770) 943-1511.

