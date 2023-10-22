MOSTELLER, Carolyn



Patricia "Patty"



Patty Mosteller, 67, of Atlanta passed away October 15, 2023, after a short illness. She was born May 28, 1956 in Bryan, Texas, where her parents lived while her father was working on his Master's degree at Texas A&M. The family later moved to Atlanta, where Patty attended school at R.L. Hope Elementary on Piedmont Road and North Fulton High School.



Beginning her college education at Middle Georgia College, Patty became a proud graduate of the University of Georgia with a BA in Journalism. She was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority (elected president of her pledge class) and the PRSSA (Public Relations Student Society of America).



Patty enjoyed a long successful career in telecommunications and was honored to be the recipient of numerous national, state and regional marketing awards. She was proud to have worked for HBO, Wometco Cable (Vice-President of Marketing), US West, MediaOne (Director of Advertising & Promotions) and Comcast.



She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Alfred Mosteller; and brother, James "Jim" Carter Mosteller.



Patty is survived by her cherished mother, Sarah "Sally" Carter Mosteller of Atlanta; sister, Mary Kay Mosteller Cronk and brother-in-law, Brett Cronk of Seattle; nephews, Kyle Cronk, Tyler Cronk; and niece Cimmera Cronk, also of Seattle.



Final arrangements are being managed for the family by H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel in Brookhaven, GA. A private memorial celebration will follow at a later date.





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